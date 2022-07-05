PADUCAH — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man early Monday morning in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says officers were called to a disturbance during which shots were fired around 12:30 a.m. at a business in the 900 block of Boyd Street. Officers arrived to find a crowd of people dispersing from the area, the police department says. While at the scene, officers were told that the shooting happened at North 11th and Northview streets.
Officers went to that location and found a 33-year-old man who'd been shot in the shoulder. The man was taken to a local hospital, and police say he has been treated and released.
Investigators say bullet holes were also found in an empty vehicle parked in the area and a house in the 1100 block of Northview Street. No injuries were reported at that home, but police say a man and his child were asleep in the home at the time of the shooting.
The police department asks anyone with information about the shooting to call investigators at 270-444-8550. Information can also be shared anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the information to 847411.