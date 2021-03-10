MAYFIELD, KY — A man is was hospitalized after police say he was shot in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Officers responded to the 100 block of South 16th Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a call reporting shots fired and a gunshot victim in the area, the Mayfield Police Department says.
At the scene, officers found the victim, Martaevus Noonan, with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. First responders took Noonan by ambulance to Jackson Purchase Medical Center. The police department says Noonan is listed in stable condition Wednesday.
Announcing their investigation into the shooting a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, the Mayfield Police Department says it also received a call two hours earlier on Tuesday reporting shots fired in the area of West Water Street and South 15th Street. No injuries were reported in connection to that earlier report, police say.