PADUCAH — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Lone Oak Road in Paducah Thursday night.
After receiving multiple reports of gunshots in the area of the Lone Oak Villas apartment complex at 710 Lone Oak Road in Paducah, officers were sent to the scene, a news release from the Paducah Police Department says. When they arrived, they learned that the victim, 27-year-old Christopher Hill, had been taken to Baptist Health Paducah in a private vehicle. Hill was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.
Detectives are searching for a suspect and following up on leads in the case, the police department says. Investigators ask anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or text West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411. Information can also be shared via the Paducah city website.