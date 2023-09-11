CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A 56-year-old man died Monday after a car collided with the motorcycle he was riding in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, police said.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department said 53-year-old Tylana Chapman of Jackson, Missouri, was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger eastbound on the private drive behind the McDonald's at 1701 North Kingshighway Monday morning when she tried to turn left to head north on North Mount Auburn Road.
As the car turned left, police said it moved into the path of a southbound 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle on North Mount Auburn Road. The motorcycle struck the driver's side of the car, and the rider — 56-year-old James Randol of Jackson, Missouri — was ejected from the motorcycle.
Officers responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m. Monday. Randol was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. Chapman was not injured in the crash, police said.
The police department said its crash reconstruction team is continuing to investigate the deadly crash.