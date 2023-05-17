CARBONDALE, IL — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Carbondale, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon.
The Carbondale Police Department is calling the shooting a case of aggravated battery with a firearm. Officers responded at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of East Willow Street, where they found a gunshot victim. The police department says officer provided emergency medical aid at the scene, and then the victim was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Police say the victim did have gunshot wounds, but those injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The police department says investigators believe the shooting happened because of a dispute among acquaintances.
Officers are continuing to investigate the shooting, with assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department at the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office.
Police did not share a suspect name or any details or description of that person. Investigators ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121, the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677 or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-2677.