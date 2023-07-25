PARIS, TN — Police are investigating after a car hit and killed a pedestrian in Paris, Tennessee, on Tuesday.
The Paris Police Department says the crash happened on West Wood Street at the intersection with North Market Street on Tuesday.
Police say responders with Henry County Emergency Medical Services took the pedestrian to the Henry County Medical Center Emergency Room, where the person was pronounced dead.
Paris police officers are investigating the crash with assistance from the Tennessee Highway Patrol Critical Incident Response Team.
West Wood Street was closed between North Market Street and Fentress Street while the crash site investigation was underway, with police urging people to avoid the area if possible.
The police department said it will release more information as it becomes available.