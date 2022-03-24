LEXINGTON, KY (WLEX) — Police in Lexington, Kentucky, are investigating a possible hate crime after a pride flag was burned outside a man's house.
His security camera catches the two suspects in the act.
"You can see them walking up, and that one’s holding the phone while both of them are lighting it,” James Wilson says. "It's kind of unbelievable that they were that brazen."
Security camera footage from Wilson’s front porch early Monday morning shows two people in hoodies setting Wilson’s pride flag on fire.
"It wasn't the best thing to come out and see by any means. Luckily, my house is brick. But with the right situation, it could have easily caught a house on fire," Wilson says
Lexington police are now investigating a hate crime.
"You don't kind of expect that kind of thing to happen somewhere as open and inclusive as we consider Lexington to be,” Wilson says.
All that's left of Wilson’s pride flag are charred pieces.
While Wilson was mourning the loss of this flag, he gained a tribute from his neighbors.
"I came out a few hours later, and they had done all this chalk work on the sidewalk in support. And that that means a lot. It's, it's very sweet of them,” Wilson says.
He says the flag represents a lot for the gay community.
"You're burning something that represents our ability to be open and out in the community without having to live in fear, and that kind of thing makes it to where we feel like we have to go back into hiding,” Wilson says.
But hiding is the very thing Wilson says he's not going to do.
"I thought, well, you know, if they're going to burn one of them, I'll put up two. And if they burn these two, I'll put up three,” Wilson says. "Gay people do have a right to exist.”
And Wilson says that's exactly what they plan to do.