CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale, Illinois, Police Department is investigating after gunshots were fired this weekend, causing property damage.
Officers responded around 2:51 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of West College Street after receiving a report of shots fired in the area.
The police department says no injuries were reported, but two buildings and a parked car were damaged.
No suspects have been named, and the police department on Monday asked anyone with information about the incident to call 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.