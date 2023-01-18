MT. VERNON, IL — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, Tuesday night.
Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting at the Westmont Apartment Complex on South 34th Street in Mt. Vernon, the police department says. Investigators also received a report of a vehicle speeding away from the scene.
When officers arrived, they found shell casings in the apartment complex's parking lot, but the people involved had apparently already left the scene.
Not long after that, the police department says SSM Good Samaritan Hospital contacted investigators because two people with gunshot wounds had arrived at the hospital, having traveled there in a private vehicle.
Both of the people who were shot were later transferred to hospitals in St. Louis for further treatment.
The police department says it called in detectives, additional officers and a crime scene technician to continue the shooting investigation. Detectives identified two persons of interest in the case who the police department says live in the Garden Glen Apartment Complex. Officers obtained a search warrant for that residence, and carried it out around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
After its high risk team secured the residence, the police department says one person of interest was taken into custody. That individual, who name has not been released to the public, was interviewed by detectives and then released pending further investigation, the police department says.
A news release about the investigation included a photo of the high risk team carrying out the overnight search warrant.
Detective are continuing to look for other persons of interest in this case, the police department says. Investigators ask anyone with information related to the shooting to call the Mt Vernon Police Department at 618-242-2131 or Jefferson County Crimestoppers at 618-242-8477.