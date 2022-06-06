CARBONDALE, IL — Two people were shot early Sunday morning in an incident on West Main Street in Carbondale, Illinois, police say.
Police say officers were monitoring a large crowd that had gathered in the 200 block of West Main Street around 3 a.m. Sunday when they heard gunshots. Officers responded with assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Southern Illinois University campus police.
The Carbondale Police Department says when more officers arrived they found two people with gunshot injuries.
The police department says responders with the Jackson County Ambulance Service couldn't get to the scene safely at first, so officers rendered aid to the victims and drove the person who was the most seriously injured to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. Police say a Jackson County ambulance was eventually able to drive the other person who was shot to the hospital.
In a news release about the shooting, the police department says it doesn't have any suspect information to share with the public. Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. Information can also be shared by calling the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-2677 or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-2677.