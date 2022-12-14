MARTIN, TN — Police are investigating a report of a robbery and assault at a home in Martin, Tennessee.
An incident report the Martin Police Department shared with Local 6 says an officer responded to a home on Cleveland Street around 6:24 p.m. Monday in reference to a welfare check.
In the report, the officer says he arrived to find a woman who said her home had been broken into by three men.
According to the incident report, the woman said she and her son had just returned home when the men broke in and held her and her son and gunpoint. The woman said the men started shouting at her and her son, waking up the woman's boyfriend, who had been sleeping.
The woman's boyfriend ran into the bathroom, the incident report says, and the intruders followed him. The woman said one of the intruders fired a single gunshot into the bathroom before the intruders fled through the back door of the home.
Two iPhones were stolen during the break in, the incident report says. The officer writes that one of the phones was recovered but the other was not.
The incident report lists possible charges of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says no arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.