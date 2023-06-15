MURRAY, KY — A 93-year-old man has died after he was injured in a car crash in Murray, Kentucky.
Officers responded to the scene around 5:44 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South 12th Street and Poplar Street. The Murray Police Department says officers arrived to find a Ford Fusion in the road and a Ford Mustang in a gravel lot by the intersection.
Police say the man behind the wheel of the Ford Fusion, 93-year-old Durwood Beatty of Murray, was unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures until emergency medical responders arrived. Responders with the Murray-Calloway County EMS and Murray Fire Department responded to the crash as well, and Beatty was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital, police say.
Police say the crash remains under investigation, and further information will not be released as of this writing.