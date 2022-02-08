CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated in response to a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department says the shooting happened around 1:33 p.m. Tuesday in the area of College and Frederick streets.
When officers arrived, they found one victim who died at the scene.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact police by calling 573-339-6621, the anonymous call line at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.