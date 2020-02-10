CARBONDALE, IL — Police in Carbondale, Illinois, say they are investigating a complaint that a group of teens attacked two people over the weekend.
Officers received a "mob action complaint" at 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Cherry Street, a news release from the Carbondale Police Department says. Under Illinois law, mob actions are generally violent crimes committed by two or more people, or instance where two or more people gather with the intent to commit violent crimes.
Police say five juvenile males approached two victims and attacked them. The news release says the suspects battered the victims, then ran away from the area.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
To read the full definition of mob action in Illinois, click here.