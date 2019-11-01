CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy who was shot early Friday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim around 2:44 a.m. Friday, a Carbondale Police Department news release says. The victim, 16-year-old Xequan Campbell was found in an apartment building stairway on West Freeman Street. He was taken to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police say Campbell is from Zeigler, Illinois, but the teen was visiting a relative who lives in that apartment building. The news release says Campbell may have gone to the apartment after getting a call from his relative about an incident involving a gun that happened at the apartment several hours earlier.
Witnesses reported seeing Campbell walking in the direction of the apartment where he was later shot, as well as several other people, police say. Witnesses also said one of the people they saw walking toward the building had a gun.
Police say Campbell tried to enter the apartment, possibly without identifying himself, and someone inside fired a gun at the door.
The news release says: "Officers arrested those responsible for the shooting and took them into custody. These same individuals were released from custody at the direction of the Jackson County State’s Attorney pending a review by his office."
The Carbondale Police Department did not release the names of the people who were arrested, and the department says the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.