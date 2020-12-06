MURRAY, KY — A woman was treated for a minor injury after police say someone shot into her Murray, Kentucky, apartment.
Around 12:35 a.m. Sunday, the Murray Police Department responded the Brooklyn Drive area after receiving a report of shots fired.
The police department says officers saw an apartment that looked like it had been shot into.
Officers spoke with a woman who lives in the apartment, and found that someone had shot into her residence. She was treated for a minor injury, the police department says.
No suspect information was released to the public, but the police department says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
If you have information about the shooting, officers ask you to call Murray Calloway County Crimestoppers at 270-753-9500.