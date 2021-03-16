MURRAY, KY — Murray State University gave the "all clear" Tuesday morning, after a shooting next to the Murray State University campus earlier in the morning led the university to issue an order to shelter in place.
The shelter in place order was given around 7:40 a.m., and lifted about an hour later.
The shooting happened on the 1500 block of Chestnut Street in Murray.
Freshman Katie Coleman says her mind went into fight or flight mode when officers told her and other students to run.
"I was just kind of in shock. I didn't really know what was happening. I just ran where everyone else was going," Coleman said.
She said she and some friends never noticed the house on the street until Tuesday. She also said she learned a valuable life lesson: “Be more aware of your surroundings and what’s going on.”
The Murray Police Department is investigating the shooting.
Murray State University President Bob Jackson sent an email to faculty, staff and students of the university providing details of an incident.
It reads:
"Earlier this morning, the Murray State Police Department and Murray City Police responded to a shooting incident at a property adjacent to campus and a shelter in place message was sent immediately thereafter. The shooter is no longer a threat to the campus community. Multiple victims have been transported to the local hospital. At this time, we do not believe that the individuals were students or had any affiliation with Murray State University. There is no threat to the Murray State campus.
"Counseling services are available to our campus community at Elizabeth Residential Hall as well as University Counseling Services at 270-809-6851 or msu.counselingcenter@murraystate.edu."