MARTIN, TN — Officers with the Martin, Tennessee, Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at a local bar.
The police department said officers out on routine patrol on the parking lot of Slide and Ride bar on North Lindell Street saw a disturbance at the front door around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
When they went to investigate, the officers heard gunshots inside the bar.
A news release from the police department says while trying to enter the bar officers were met with several people carrying a man outside. The unidentified man was later taken to a hospital in Memphis. The status of his injuries is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355.