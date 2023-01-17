CARBONDALE, IL — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in Carbondale, Illinois, Tuesday.
The Carbondale Police Department says an officer was flagged down around 5:53 p.m. Tuesday by someone who told the officer about a shooting victim who was going to the emergency room at Carbondale Memorial Hospital.
Officers went to the hospital, where they found the juvenile victim. The police department says the minor's gunshot wound is not considered to be life threatening.
Police say the shooting happened in the 200 block of South Lake Heights.
Investigators say they believe the victim was involved in a confrontation with acquaintances who are also juveniles, and one of those acquaintances shot the victim.
The Carbondale Police Department says it cannot release any other details about the shooting because of the Illinois Juvenile Court Act, but its investigation into the shooting is ongoing.