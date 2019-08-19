PADUCAH — Officers are investigating after a shooting incident in which witnesses reported seeing more than a dozen young men involved in a fight in a local park, the Paducah Police Department says.
Police were dispatched to a report of shots fired at Langstaff Park around 4 p.m. Saturday, a police department news release says. When officers arrived, no one involved in the incident was there. But, officers say they found six casings and one round in the street and sidewalk in the 14000 block of Langstaff Avenue.
Multiple witnesses told officers they saw 15 to 20 young men fighting, and heard five to six gunshots before the group scattered and left the scene. Not long after, the news release says, officers were notified that a man in his 20s had arrived at the Baptist Health Paducah emergency room with a gunshot wound to his forearm. Officers tried to interview him, but the police department says he would not cooperate.
If you have information about the shooting and fight, you can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or text West Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 847411. Include "WKY" in the message, followed by your tip.