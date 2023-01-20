PADUCAH — Police are investigating after someone shot the windows out of a van in Paducah Thursday night.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of North 12 and Ellis streets. The Paducah Police Department says the 43-year-old victim told officers he was waiting for someone in front of a home on North 12 Street when he heard gunshots. Police say there were several bullet holes in the man's van, and both rear windows and the rear windshield appeared to have been shot out.
Police say three people were in the van at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.
The police department says officers found six shell casings and broken glass on the ground around the intersection of North 12 and Ellis.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information can also be shared anonymously with West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the information to 847411.