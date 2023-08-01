PADUCAH — Authorities are searching suspects after someone fired gunshots in Paducah Monday night, damaging a vehicle. A woman was in the car at the time, but police say she wasn’t injured.
Paducah police officers responded around 11:28 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired at the intersection of North 11th and Flournoy streets.
The Paducah Police Department says the woman told officers she was in the driver’s seat of her car when it was hit by several gunshots.
Police say the car had multiple bullet holes, and officers found six shell casings near the vehicle.
Detectives are investigating the shooting, and investigators ask anyone with information related to the incident to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.