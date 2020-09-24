PADUCAH — Paducah police are investigating after a man told officers someone shot at his vehicle Wednesday night on Lone Oak Road.
The man told officers he was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of Lone Oak Road and Interstate 24 around 8 p.m. Wednesday night when the incident happened, the Paducah Police Department said in a news release.
The man said he was stopped at the light when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up beside him, and the driver fired four rounds into this vehicle before fleeing the scene. A police department spokesperson tells Local 6 the victim was largely uninjured, except for a piece of glass fro a broken window that struck his eye and a slight burn to his leg from a projectile.
Police say the man reported that the person who fired upon his vehicle was a Black man in his late 20s to mid 30s with close-cropped hair.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.