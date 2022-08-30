MARION, IL — Authorities in Marion, Illinois, are investigating after a threatening letter was found inside a restroom at Marion High School, the local police department says.
According to the Marion Police Department, the letter claimed a group of gunmen would enter the school at 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
The police department says multiple units responded, and Illinois State Police troopers responded as well. As a precaution, officers and troopers were positioned throughout the school and its campus, and the time mentioned in the letter came and went without incident, the police department says.
Marion police and ISP troopers were also present at all other schools in the Marion Unit 2 district, even though the police department says no other schools were mentioned in the letter.
Students went home at the usual time Tuesday afternoon, and the Marion Police Department says law enforcement personnel remained on site until the school was cleared.
The police department says its investigation into the letter and the person responsible for writing it is ongoing.