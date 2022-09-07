PADUCAH — Police are investigating several vehicle break-ins in the Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says the thefts have been happening in the northern and western parts of the city.
Investigators say the majority of the thefts have been from unlocked vehicles, and items stolen have included electronics.
The police department urges residents to lock up their vehicles, and don't leave any valuables inside them.
Investigators urge anyone who notices suspicious activity to call 911 and report it.
Anyone with information about the thefts can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or contact West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the information to 847411.