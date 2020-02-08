Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS AND MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT NEWBURGH DAM...MOUNT VERNON...J.T. MYERS DAM... SHAWNEETOWN...PADUCAH...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM AND CAIRO .HEAVY RAINFALL OVER THE LAST WEEK COMBINED WITH ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OVER THE NEXT 72 HOURS WILL CAUSE FLOODING TO DEVELOP OR WORSEN ALONG THE LOWER OHIO RIVER. MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST FROM NEWBURGH DAM TO PADUCAH, AND MODERATE FLOODING IS EXPECTED AT OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM AND CAIRO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * FROM TUESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 7:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 35.8 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY TUESDAY BEFORE MIDNIGHT AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 42.0 FEET BY SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&

...STRONG GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON... A PERIOD OF STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS IS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AS LOW PRESSURE APPROACHES FROM THE PLAINS. SOUTH WINDS ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE TO 15 TO 25 MPH BY AFTERNOON, WITH OCCASIONAL GUSTS AS HIGH AS 30 TO 40 MPH. THE STRONGEST GUSTS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS BETWEEN 1 AND 5 PM CDT. THE WINDS WILL MAKE FOR DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS, ESPECIALLY FOR THOSE DRIVING HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. LAWN ORNAMENTS AND OTHER LOOSE OBJECTS SHOULD BE SECURED. BE AWARE OF LOOSE TREE BRANCHES, WHICH MAY BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO THE STRONGEST GUSTS.