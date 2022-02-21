NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager was killed when a forklift he was operating at an equipment rental business overturned on top of him, police said.

Jayden Dalton, 15, of Nashville, died Sunday, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement.

Police said Dalton and another juvenile had started the engines to machinery on the lot. According to the statement, a witness reported Dalton doing doughnuts on the forklift when it overturned.

The business was closed at the time. Police have classified the death as accidental.