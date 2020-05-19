HOPKINSVILLE, KY — The Hopkinsville Police Department says they went to the Jennie Stuart Hospital Sunday night for a juvenile that had been shot multiple times.
Police say that while trying to break up a fight on Evergreen Park Drive, the victim was shot multiple times, by what witnesses believed to be a BB gun.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital with non-life threatening injuring and is in stable condition.
The police department says they investigated and arrested a juvenile suspect. The juvenile has been charged with assault in the first degree and is lodged at the McCracken County Detention Center.