hand cuffs - red and blue lights
MGN

HOPKINSVILLE, KY — The Hopkinsville Police Department says they went to the Jennie Stuart Hospital Sunday night for a juvenile that had been shot multiple times. 

Police say that while trying to break up a fight on Evergreen Park Drive, the victim was shot multiple times, by what witnesses believed to be a BB gun. 

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital with non-life threatening injuring and is in stable condition. 

The police department says they investigated and arrested a juvenile suspect. The juvenile has been charged with assault in the first degree and is lodged at the McCracken County Detention Center.  

Tags