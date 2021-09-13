PADUCAH — A local barge company rescued a woman from the Ohio River in Paducah early Monday morning after police say she drove her car into the water.
The Paducah Police Department says a witness told officers he was walking near the foot of Broadway Street when he heard a vehicle accelerate, then saw a car go airborne from the floodwall opening on Kentucky Avenue. The car went into the river as the man was calling 911, police say.
When officers arrived, they saw the woman, who was screaming, and the car sinking into the river. The woman was able to get out of the car and was swimming toward the shore when a nearby barge company launched a small boat and pulled her from the river.
The barge company, Ingram Marine, sent Local 6 the following statement about the water rescue:
“Early this morning Ingram Marine crew members witnessed a car go into the Ohio River. They responding quickly and were able to rescue the car’s driver and bring her to shore safely where EMS officials took over. We are very grateful for our crew’s quick response and so glad they were there to lend a hand.”
Police say the 21-year-old Marion, Illinois, woman told them she intentionally drove her car into the river. Responders took her to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital for medical attention and a mental health evaluation.
At first, responders believed other people may have been in the vehicle when it went into the water, but the Paducah Police Department now says investigators don't believe anyone else was inside.
Paducah firefighters and Paducah/McCracken County Emergency Services volunteers remained at the scene at 12 p.m. Monday, as they continued to try to find the sunken car.