LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police are investigating a child abduction by a non-custodial parent, the sheriff's office says.
The sheriff's office says 32-year-old Corey Cowen abducted his daughter, 8-year-old Raelynn Cowen, on Friday.
The two were last seen headed west on U.S. 60 from Ledbetter in a pewter/gold 2001 Chevrolet Silverado crew cab pickup truck with Kentucky registration A9B240, the sheriff's office says. State police say the truck has a silver tool box in the bed.
According to Kentucky State Police, Cowen may be en route to Paducah.
Investigators say Raelynn has brown hair and hazel eyes. An Amber Alert has been issued for her. The alert says when she was last seen, she was wearing blue jean leggings, brown boots and a white shirt with pink flowers and green leaves. She's 4 feet tall and weighs 65 pounds, according to the alert.
Investigators ask anyone who sees Cowen, Raelynn or the vehicle to call the Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 270-928-2196 or 911.