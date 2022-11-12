FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Zeigler Police Department is seeking information on the location of Cody A. Moyers, who has been reported missing.
Officers believe Moyers was in the Zeigler area on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Moyers is a 32-year-old male described as standing about 5’11” tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Moyers, please contact the Zeigler Police Department at 618-724-2424.
To submit an anonymous tip, you can text "TIP FCEMAALERT" followed by your message to 888777 or visit this link.