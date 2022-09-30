Updated Information: A 21-year-old previously reported missing has been located and is in good health, police say.
Police announced that Jetta Owen was missing around 2 p.m. on Friday.
In an update sent at 10 a.m. on Saturday, police say Jetta Owen has been found.
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Police say Jetta Owen was last seen outside of the W.B. Sanders building at 820 Washington St. on Thursday. She has not returned to her residence.
Owen is 5'6" and weighs 275 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.