PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who is being accused of stealing from the Holiday Inn Riverfront in downtown Paducah.
Police say the hotel manager called police on Monday, Sept. 14 to report computer equipment had been stolen.
The manager told police the desk clerk had let a man into the lobby just after midnight because the man said his key wasn't working. According to the clerk, the man sat down at the lobby computer and was there when the clerk when to check on a different guest from about 12:15 to 12:30 a.m.
Police say security camera video shows the man unplugged all the wiring to the computer and took the computer, monitor, mouse, and keyboard, then left out the back door of the hotel.
Police say the suspect is a white male and was wearing blue short,s a long-sleeved shirt, and a baseball-style cap at the time of the theft.
Anyone with information about the man's identity or the theft should call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
You can give an anonymous tip through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the "WKY Crime Stoppers" app.
Tips can also be sent through the online tip form through the City of Paducah website by clicking here.
Police say information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.