CALDWELL COUNTY, KY -- The Princeton Police Department says they are looking for a man who robbed a Circle K store.
The store clerk told officers a man with a gun walked into the store, went behind the counter, and told him to open the register. The man then took an undisclosed amount of cash and left on foot toward Legion Street.
Officers say the suspect is a light skin black male who is around 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. Officers say he was wearing a dark hoody, black hat, blue shirt, dark pants, black shoes with white soles, pink gloves, a blue bandana, and white framed sunglasses.
If you have any information on this crime, call the Princeton Police at 270-365-2041 or 270-365-4657.