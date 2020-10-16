PADUCAH — Paducah Police say they are looking for a man who fired a handgun into his ex-girlfriend's home on Lone Oak Road early Thursday morning.
Police say a woman called the police just before 1 a.m. Thursday and said Travon Jones had been texting her throughout the evening and had knocked on the back door of her apartment.
Police say the woman ignored him, and he tried to enter the apartment through the front door. Police say the woman claimed she heard a noise and saw a window being opened, with Jones standing outside.
The woman then said Jones put a black handgun inside the window, pointed it at her and fired a shot into the living room wall. Police say the woman fled as Jones fired a second shot into the wall about three feet to her right.
Police say when the second shot was fired, a friend of the woman's came downstairs.
Police say Jones is charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Anyone with information about where Jones could be or the shooting should call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
