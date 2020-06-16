PADUCAH — Do you recognize this man? Paducah police are trying to identify him, because they believe he may have information about a local theft case.
The Paducah Police Department says a storage unit at AAA Storage at 1700 Guthrie Ave. was broken into recently. The person renting that unit told officers someone stole tool boxes and electric winches he was storing inside.
In a news release, the police department shared a photo of a man who officers believe was in the area and may have information about the case.
If you know who the man is or where officers can reach him, investigators ask you to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.