PADUCAH — In 1995, a Paducah woman was found murdered in her bathtub. Twenty-seven years later, police are asking anyone with information that could help them catch her killer to come forward.
On June 29, 1995, the body of 31-year-old Lois McCain was found in the bath tub in her apartment on Madison Street. The Paducah Police Department sys McCain was strangled and drowned. Her body was discovered when a babysitter went to the apartment to check on McCain, after McCain didn't drop her two young children off around 8 a.m. that day.
During the investigation, the police department says neighbors told officers they heard a loud noise coming from McCain's bathroom around 1 a.m. The neighbors reported seeing someone run down the stairs and out the door. That person has not been identified.
In a Facebook post calling on the public for information, the police department used the hashtag #SomeoneKnowsSomething.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or share information anonymously with West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the information to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. Information can also be shared online at paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers.
The police department says information that leads to an arrest or indictment in this case could result in a reward of up to $1,000.