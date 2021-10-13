PADUCAH– Paducah police are asking for the public's help in locating 48-year-old Judson L. Randolph, who assaulted another man Monday night in the parking lot of Irvin Cobb Apartments in downtown.
Rudolph, of the 1200 block of Park Avenue, is charged with second-degree assault and failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
Just after 9 p.m. Monday, the victim called police and told officers a man he knows as "J.D." had hit him in the face and head with an unknown object in the parking lot of the apartment building.
Officers who reported to the scene said the victims face was cut and swollen. He was taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment.
Det. Casey Steenbergen of the Paducah Police Department interviewed the victim who told him what type of car "J.D.' drives and where he lives. Steenbergen was able to use this information to determine "J.D." was Judson Randolph who is a registered sex offender.
Steenbergen found that Randolph is not in compliance with the sex offender registry and has not registered as a sex offender in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Steenbergen then obtained warrants charging Randolph with second-degree and failure to comply with the sex offender registry. Randolph has also been charged with failure to comply with the sex offender registry in Texas.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Randolph should call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.