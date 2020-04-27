CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- The Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking to identify a suspect in a suspicious fire.
In the early morning hours of Friday, April 24, the Cape Girardeau Police Department was called to the Islamic Center on North West End Boulevard on report of a fire.
The building had significant damage to the front entrance and on the second floor. No one was injured in the fire.
Video surveillance captured images of a possible suspect.
The suspect is a male who was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and light-colored pants.
If you know who the suspect is, you are asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621. You can also call the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for setting the fire.
To submit a tip to the FBI, call FBI St. Louis at 314-589-2500 or go to tips.fbi.gov.