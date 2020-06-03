MURRAY, KY — Police say David Fryemire is the man accused of pepper spraying protesters and police during a protest yesterday in Murray. Officers also say they arrested John Dickerson, who is accused of pointing a firearm at protesters.
On Tuesday, people in Murray were peacefully protesting and marching around the Court Square when 55-year-old John Dickerson of Paducah, in a vehicle, pointed a firearm at protesters.
Officers pulled Dickerson over, arrested him and charged him with wanton endangerment.
As protest continued, police say protesters walking north on 12th street, where vehicles traveling south were stopped.
Police say protesters were next to a stopped vehicle when the driver, 53-year-old David Fryemire of Murray rolled down his window and sprayed pepper spray on multiple protesters and five officers who were on scene.
Officers say Fryemire tried to then drive through the crowd of protesters and officers but was stopped by officers.
Officers say Fryemire was arrested and charged with 2 counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of 4th degree assault, and five counts of 3rd degree assault.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Both Dickerson and Fryemire were lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Officers say they stayed in front of and behind to group of protesters in an effort to keep them safe and to prevent vehicles from getting into the group.