METROPOLIS, IL — A Metropolis, Illinois, man is charged with child endangerment after police say a child overdosed on fentanyl in a home on Metropolis Street.
The Metropolis Police Department says officers and an ambulance responded to a report of a child not breathing in the home last Wednesday.
During the medical response, police allege that they learned that the child had overdosed on a pill containing fentanyl.
Police arrested 30-year-old Blake A. Lynch on charges of endangering to the life of a child and possession of a controlled substance.
Lynch was jailed in the Massac County Detention Center.