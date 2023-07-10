arrest police handcuffs generic

METROPOLIS, IL — A Metropolis, Illinois, man is charged with child endangerment after police say a child overdosed on fentanyl in a home on Metropolis Street. 

The Metropolis Police Department says officers and an ambulance responded to a report of a child not breathing in the home last Wednesday.

During the medical response, police allege that they learned that the child had overdosed on a pill containing fentanyl. 

Police arrested 30-year-old Blake A. Lynch on charges of endangering to the life of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

Lynch was jailed in the Massac County Detention Center. 