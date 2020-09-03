MARION, IL — A southern Illinois man was arrested Thursday after investigators say a police search of his home revealed methamphetamine, dozens of marijuana plants and other drugs.
The Marion, Illinois, Police Department says 43-year-old Stephan A. King was arrested Thursday after a search warrant at his home in the 1200 block of Midway Court.
The police department says a tactical entry search warrant carried out Thursday uncovered methamphetamine, about 40 pounds of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription tablets, ammunition, packaging materials, weighing equipment, a pickup truck and approximately $8,500.
King was charged with production of 20-50 cannabis plants, delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance. He was jailed in the Williamson County Jail, where he awaits his first court appearance.