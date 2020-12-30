PADUCAH — Paducah Police say a man has been arrested after he shot and killed his girlfriend Wednesday morning.
Local 6 first told you about this story during Local 6 Midday. Police Chief Brian Laid told Local 6 the police department received several calls around 11 a.m. Wednesday about a suspicious person on Hill Street.
Police say callers reported the man was running in the neighborhood with blood on his clothing.
Police say when officers arrived, they found a man matching the description given by callers. The man, 20-year-old Jamell Diaz, of Paducah, told officers he shot and killed his girlfriend at his home.
Officers say they went to his house and found the victim, 22-year-old Nikea Cope, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound. The officers say they and a neighbor gave Cope first aid, but she died to because of her injuries.
Police say in an interview with detectives, Diaz said he and Cope had been arguing when he grabbed a pistol to scare her. He said as the argument continued, he put the gun to the side of Cope's body and it fired.
Detectives says they, along with McCracken County Coroner's Office, are continuing to investigate the incident.
Diaz was lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
This is a developing story and has been updated as with new details. The original story was published at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 30.