PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department says a man was arrested Wednesday on a variety of charges after he threatened several people with a knife and created a disturbance at a motel on Paducah's south side.
Police say they were called to the Hickory House motel just before 5 p.m. where several witnesses reported a man was going room-to-room, intoxicated and belligerent, shouting racial slurs and threatening them with a knife.
Officer Nickolas Francescon says he was the first officer on the scene and found 54-year-old John Stringer, of Dixie Avenue, holding a large-blade knife and a beer bottle.
Francescon says Stringer was outside the motel, in a stairwell next tot the parking lot. He says Stringer refused to to drop the knife after being ordered repeatedly and he threatened officers with it, talking about "suicide by cop."
Police say Stringer would drop the knife, then pick it back up and point it at officers. Police also say Stringer threw the glass beet bottle, shattering it on the sidewalk.
After about 15 minutes of talking with Stinger, officers says they deployed two rounds from a department-issued less lethal "bean bag" gun and Stringer was subdued and taken into custody.
Police say Stringer spat in a Mercy Ambulance paramedic's face as he was being treated and threatened to harm his family. Police say Stringer was treated at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital and released before being booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Stinger was arrested on charges of menacing, alcohol intoxication, first-degree disorderly conduct and third degree assault (EMS, Fire, Rescue Squad), and on warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear and first-degree bail jumping.