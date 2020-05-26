PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department says a man was arrested after officers worked for eight hours to convince him to surrender peacefully.
Police say the incident at a home on Buckner Lane began around 7:30 a.m. Monday after 44-year-old Wade Shannon Alexander called his sister to the house and an argument started.
Alexander's sister says he pointed a long gun, believed to be a shotgun, at her and threatened to kill her, her boyfriend, himself, and police officers, officers say. She says he also threatened her with a knife.
About two hours later, police say Alexander let his sister leave the home. Officers say she called her mother, who called police.
Police say they arrived at 9:42 a.m. and began to talk with Alexander. The department's Crisis Negotiation Team was called to the scene, but police say Alexander refused to talk with them. Officers also say they tried to call Alexander on the phone, used a bullhorn, and the department's bomb robot to contact him, with no luck.
Officers closed Buckner Lane between Sycamore Drive and Friedman Avenue and told neighbors to stay inside or leave the area.
Officers say Alexander's 19-year-old nephew was asleep in the basement of the home. They say detectives were able to contact the nephew and get him out of the home without incident.
Officers say the department's SWAT team was deployed and removed Alexander from the home without incident around 5:30 p.m.
During a search of the home after Alexander's arrest, detectives found a shotgun, a handgun, and a knife, as described by Alexander's sister.
Alexander was arrested on warrants obtained during the staff-off charging him with kidnapping an adult, first-degree wanton endangerment, and third-degree terroristic threatening.
He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.