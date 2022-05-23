METROPOLIS, IL — A man was arrested over the weekend in Metropolis, Illinois, after police say he intentionally spilled coffee and threw a biscuit at someone inside the Metropolis McDonald's because his order was "screwed up."
The Metropolis Police Department says officers were called to the McDonald's Saturday because of the disturbance.
A police department news release says the restaurant owner reported that the man spilled coffee on electronic equipment and threw a biscuit, then left before officers arrived.
The news release says the owner/victim wanted to sign complaints about the incident and gave officers a description of the man and the license plate number of his vehicle.
Police arrested the man, identified as 53-year-old Franklin D. Harrison Jr. of Metropolis, on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal property damage, and he was jailed in the Massac County Jail.