PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a Paducah man with a history of violent charges, including rape, has been taken into custody for attacking and sexually assaulting an elderly woman after telling her he wanted to pray for her.
Deputies say an 80-year-old woman told them she was sexually assaulted by 38-year-old Gary Pugh, of Paducah.
The victim said Pugh came to her house under the ruse to pray for her. She said when Pugh arrived, he locked the door behind him and almost immediately forced her into the bathroom where he hit her in the face with his fist. The woman also said Pugh kept repeating that he was going to kill her and slammed her head into the bathtub which caused even more injuries.
Deputies say Pugh then began to sexually assault the victim but was interrupted by a neighbor who had come to check on her after seeing a strange vehicle at her house.
Deputies say the victim had multiple injuries from the assault.
The neighbor began to pound on the door causing Pugh to flee the house, but was ultimately stopped by more neighbors until law enforcement arrived.
Deputies say the victim was treated at a local hospital and later released.
Pugh is a registered sex offender and has a history of violence charges including rape, second and third degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, and wanton endangerment. Deputies say he was last released from prison in Aug. 2019.
Pugh was taken into custody and lodged at the McCracken County Regional Jail on charges of first degree rape, first degree sexual abuse and second degree assault.