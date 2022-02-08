PADUCAH — A man accused of causing a seven-vehicle crash in Paducah on Friday and crashing his car into a McDonald's sign in a separate incident on Saturday faces more charges after investigators carried out a search warrant Monday, the Paducah Police Department says.
Police say the Friday night crash — which happened after the man allegedly ran a red light at the 32nd Street intersection with Park Avenue following a road rage incident involving a gun — left four people injured, including two children who had serious injuries.
The Saturday night crash happened after the man allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of 28th and Jackson streets. The man, 26-year-old Terrell Murdock, crashed into the sign outside the Jackson Street McDonald's. After the collision, an officer searched Murdock's vehicle. The police department says the officer found two plastic bags containing about 1.7 pounds of marijuana, three plastic bags containing more than 1,600 ecstasy pills, two grams of cocaine and hundreds of dollars in cash. Between the two incidents, Murdock was charged with 23 criminal counts, including 10 counts of wanton endangerment, drug trafficking, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash.
In an update Tuesday, the police department announced four new charges against the man.
Because of the severity of the injuries sustained by the two children hurt in the Friday-night crash, the police department says Murdock now faces two counts of first-degree assault. The children are ages 5 and 7.
Additionally, the police department says investigators obtained a warrant to conduct a more thorough search of Murdock's vehicle.
Police say they found three handguns inside the care, including "an AK-style pistol, a .40-caliber Glock and a 9mm semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine." They also say they found $315 cash, digital scales, 16.8 grams of marijuana and eight pills like the ones investigators found when Murdock was arrested Saturday night.
Because of that discovery, the police department says Murdock now faces additional counts of marijuana trafficking and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Murdock remains jailed in the McCracken County Jail Tuesday night.