WEST FRANKFORT, IL — A man is charged with the murder of a southern Illinois woman after police say he led investigators to her body.
On Saturday, West Frankfort police, Williamson County sheriff's deputies and Johnston City police began investigating the disappearance of 29-year-old Kendra Ardery.
When investigators interviewed a suspect in the case, 48-year-old Thomas McCoy of West Frankfort, he told them where Ardery's body was, the West Frankfort Police Department says in a news release.
McCoy led investigators to Angelville Road in Williamson County, the news release says, and they found her body. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the county coroner's office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services worked together to recover her body and collect evidence at the scene.
McCoy was jailed in the Franklin County Jail on charges of first degree murder, concealing a homicidal death and abuse of corpse.
The police department says no other arrests are expected in the case, but the investigation into Ardery's death is ongoing.