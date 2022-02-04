PADUCAH — Police say a man was taken into custody Friday night after a hit-and-run crash, an incident with a gun police say may have been caused by road rage and a multi-vehicle crash in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says two cars were involved in a minor hit-and-run crash just before 6 p.m. Friday.
Police say the driver of the car that was hit in the crash followed the other driver after they left the scene. When the driver of the car that left the collision site got to the area of 22nd Street and Monroe Street, police say he got out of his car, holding a handgun. The man allegedly fired once into the air before getting back into his car and driving off.
The driver whose vehicle was hit called 911 and kept following the man.
Police say both drivers were traveling at a high rate of speed when they passed a Paducah Police Department captain on Park Avenue. The man accused of leaving the scene of the initial crash ran a red light at the 32nd Street intersection with Park Avenue, police allege, causing a crash involving seven vehicles. Police say no one was injured in that crash.
The police captain took the man into custody, and the police department says he is being questioned by detectives tonight. His name has not yet been released to the public.